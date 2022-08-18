3 Charged in Shooting That Wounded 5 Near Rec Center

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Three men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting near a West Philadelphia recreation center that left five young men wounded.

Marlon Spurell, 22; Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22; and Tahmir Pinckney, 24, are also charged with aggravated assault, illegally carrying a gun and related crimes, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Thursday.

The shooting Tuesday night wounded five young men, two of whom were shot in the head, as nearly 100 bullets were fired during a drive-by outside the Shepard Recreation Center at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in the Haddington neighborhood, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three of the injured were targeted as they left outdoor basketball courts at the recreation center, officials said. The two others were random victims. Their ages range from 17 to 25 years old, police said.

City officials, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney, said at a press conference Wednesday that the shooting happened because of an ongoing feud.

"Sadly, this is an incident that involves groups in Philadelphia," Krasner said, adding that law enforcement officials would not identify the groups involved.

On Thursday, Kenney’s office announced that the city will begin offering $10,000 rewards for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone who fires a gun and wounds others near schools, recreation centers and libraries.