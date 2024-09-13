Northeast Philadelphia

Massive Northeast Philly inferno burns, residents told to stay indoors

The four-alarm fire along Adams Avenue - at East Wingohocking Street - broke out before daybreak on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, and continued to burn for hours

By Dan Stamm

Flames and thick smoke shot from a large building in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning as firefighters battled the large blaze that could be seen and smelled for miles around and forced local residents to stay indoors.

The fire along Adams Avenue, near East Wingohocking Street in the Frankford neighborhood, broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2024, and quickly spread to two alarms, Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Deputy Commissioner Derek Bowmer said.

“It quickly escalated to three alarms,” Bowmer said as firefighters attacked the flames from outside. By 6:30 a.m. a fourth alarm was struck.

SkyForce10 was live over the inferno as flames and sparks shot from the building as firefighters doused the fire with water. The neighborhood appears to be a mix of homes and businesses -- a baseball field nearby.

The fire appeared to have spread to some neighboring buildings and some trees and cars near the building appeared to burn. Also, the power was knocked out in the area with PECO reporting more than 800 outages at one point.

The large plume of rancid smoke could be seen (and smelled) miles away. Low clouds were trapping the smoke, making it stay thick in the air.

Thick smoke rises from fire
SkyForce10
Thick smoke rises from fire

By 7 a.m., the flames had been pushed down and the smoke wasn't as thick.

No word yet on injuries, but neighbors said so far they are all OK.

Expect road closures in the area, authorities said.

About 150 firefighters continued to battle the four-alarm blaze around 7:25 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

"Residents nearby should stay inside and keep doors and windows closed," Philly officials said.

"It was just literally everywhere," a neighbor who said she was woken up by her grandmother and saw the flames out her window said. "It was really scary."

NBC10's Katy Zachry shows you what it's like near a multi-alarm fire that torched a building in the Frankford neighborhood on Friday the 13th.

This story is developing and will be updated.

