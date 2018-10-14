Three men were shot early Sunday morning near Temple University as they were leaving a house party, Philadelphia police said.

A gunman opened fire on the victims, who are all in their early 20s, after an argument broke out as the men were leaving a party, according to law enforcement sources. All three victims traveled to the party from West Oak Lane.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

The victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.