3 People Shot Near Temple University After House Party in North Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

3 People Shot Near Temple University After House Party in North Philadelphia

By NBC10 Staff

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3 People Shot Near Temple University After House Party in North Philadelphia
    NBC10

    Three men were shot early Sunday morning near Temple University as they were leaving a house party, Philadelphia police said.

    A gunman opened fire on the victims, who are all in their early 20s, after an argument broke out as the men were leaving a party, according to law enforcement sources. All three victims traveled to the party from West Oak Lane.

    Police are still searching for a suspect.

    The victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices