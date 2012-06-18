2nd Annual Music Appreciation Celebration

The 2nd Annual Philly Music Appreciation Celebration is back to honor Philly’s top talents in the industry.

The annual celebration will start with an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 21. The ceremony will be held at the Philadelphia Ethical Society, located at 1906 Rittenhouse Square, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Actor Will Smith, producer Earl Young and State Senator Shirley Kitchen are among the honorees.

Tickets for the ceremony are available online for $25.00 and $35.00 at the door.

The celebration continues on Saturday, June 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with Uptown Theater Tours, a Legends of Soul Health Backyard Barbeque, a Health Fair and more. The festivities will take place at 2231 N. Broad St (between Susquehanna & Dauphin St.).

Tours of Uptown will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tours of Uptown and the Legends of Soul Healthy Backyard Barbeque will cost $20.00 each to attend. The rest of the activities are free.