29-Year-Old Woman Dies in Delaware Crash

Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating after an afternoon crash along Concord Pike on Thursday left a 24-year-old woman dead.

According to police, the incident happed just before 4 p.m. when a 2016 Toyota Tundra was traveling along the right lane of Concord Pike, when a 2021 Kia Forte, exiting the area of Widener Law School, attempted to turn onto Route 202 and entered the path of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota veered to avoid striking the Kia, police said, and the Kia continued on, headed northwest across lanes of Route 202.

The Toyota then struck the rear left corner of the Kia, causing the vehicle to lose control and cross a concrete median into oncoming traffic, investigators said.

The Kia then moved into the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was headed southbound on Route 202, causing a collision, officials said.

The driver of the Kia, a 44-year-old woman from Wilmington, Delaware, was taken to a nearby hospital where she has been placed in critical condition, while police said, a 29-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle -- and was properly restrained -- was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 22-year-old woman from Newark, Delaware, was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Also, officials said that the driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old man was not injured.