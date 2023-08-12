East Germantown

27-year-old man killed in afternoon shooting in Philly's East Germantown neighborhood

Law enforcement officials said a man died after being shot along Belfield Avenue on Saturday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a Saturday afternoon shooting left a man dead in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the 5100 block of Belfield Avenue at about 1:53 p.m., for a reported shooting.

Here, officials said, first responders found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the upper chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital where, police said, he was pronounced at about 2:25 p.m.

According to police, no arrests have yet been made and there no motive has been provided by law enforcement officials.

However, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

According to police statistics, as of midnight on Friday, there have been 258 people murdered so far this year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

