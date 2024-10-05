Philadelphia pastor attacked inside home, investigation underway: police

Philadelphia police are investigating after they said a pastor was attacked inside his home earlier this week.

According to police, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, around 9:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Ellsworth St.

Police said officers spoke to a Pastor, a 40-year-old man, who told them that an unknown man was banging and kicking his front door. This caused damage to the Pastor's screen handle and entrance door frame.

The suspect was able to push his way into the home, and he assaulted the pastor by punching and slapping him, according to police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the suspect was eventually pushed outside the property and fled westbound on Ellsworth St.

The Pastor complained of back pain at the time of the incident, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a man with grey hair and a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, sweatshirt, black pants, and brown shoes.

This attack happened across the street from Saint Maron’s Church. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).