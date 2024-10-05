A house fire in Philadelphia led to the discovery of "hazardous materials," promoting a hazmat situation and ending with one person being arrested, police said.

According to police, on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7:17 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on the 7000 block of Montague St.

The call was initially reported as "local people trapped," and upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming from the garage and interior of the house, police said.

Police said firefighters rescued a male and female from the residence and attended to their medical needs.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Further investigation revealed the presence of materials used to create incendiary devices and fireworks, prompting a hazmat situation, according to police. The male resident was detained pending further investigation.

At the time, nearby homes were evacuated, and traffic was diverted to ensure public safety.

Police said the male suspect now faces charges including possession of incendiary devices, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.

The suspect's name will be released after the investigation and filling of charges is complete, police said.