$20K reward offered for arrest of man accused of shooting and killing woman in Kensington

Philadelphia police are looking for a man who they said shot and killed a woman inside a home in Kensington last month.

Abiud Torres, 20, is accused of shooting 35-year-old Tatiana Vargas on Dec. 23 on the 3100 block of Hartville Street, according to police

Police describe Torres as 5'9", 170 pounds and consider him armed and dangerous. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts should contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.