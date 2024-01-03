A robbery suspect in a police pursuit that spanned from Delaware County into the heart of Philadelphia ended with the man being arrested after he returned to the SUV to pick up a pet dog, according to police.

Upper Darby police began chasing robbery suspects in white Dodge Durango in Upper Darby early Wednesday, Philadelphia police said.

The chase entered Philadelphia before finally ending near 23rd and Market streets in Center City, police said.

Two people in the SUV ran off, police said. Officers captured one about a block away.

The other suspect was captured after police said he returned to the stopped SUV to retrieve a dog left behind.

Officers also recovered guns during the arrests, police said.

Philadelphia police didn't identify anyone involved and said that Upper Darby police would lead the investigation.