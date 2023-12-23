Philadelphia

35-year-old woman shot to death in Kensington, police say

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Hartville Street at 12:38 p.m. on Saturday

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street at 12:38 p.m. inside a private residence.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to her face and a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 12:41 p.m.

A weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, according to police.

