2022 Mummers Parade: Road Closure, Parking Restriction Guide

The traditional Mummers Parade is slated to return to Philadelphia on New Year’s Day 2022, but road closures and parking restrictions have already begun.
The colorful strut down Broad Street has been noticeably absent during the COVID-19 pandemic era, but city officials have deemed it safe to go on this year, though masks will be required. Health experts are also encouraging people to wear masks, avoid extremely crowded areas and stay outdoors.
Meanwhile, some road closures are already in place, and more will come as the city readies for the parade.
Below are the closures and when they’ll be implemented, per the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
Parking is prohibited starting 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 through 6 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
Two eastbound travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe.
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be allowed to park in this area during this timeframe.
Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard on Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon for equipment delivery and setup.
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. Dece. 31, 2021 through 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1:
- Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)
15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021 through 7 a.m. Jan. 2, 2022.
Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021. At 3 p.m., Market Street will reopen, and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.
Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 through the conclusion of the parade:
- 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street
Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Jan. 1, 2022 beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.
Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2022
Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 — both sides of street unless otherwise noted:
- Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street
- Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)
- South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
- North Side of Logan Circle
- North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
- 18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street
- 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
- 19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street
- 1500 block of Ranstead Street
- 1300 block of Carpenter Street
- 1000 block of South 13th Street
- Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)
- Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street