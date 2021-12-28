2022 Mummers Parade: Road Closure, Parking Restriction Guide

The traditional Mummers Parade is slated to return to Philadelphia on New Year’s Day 2022, but road closures and parking restrictions have already begun.

The colorful strut down Broad Street has been noticeably absent during the COVID-19 pandemic era, but city officials have deemed it safe to go on this year, though masks will be required. Health experts are also encouraging people to wear masks, avoid extremely crowded areas and stay outdoors.

Meanwhile, some road closures are already in place, and more will come as the city readies for the parade.

Below are the closures and when they’ll be implemented, per the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department.

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Parking is prohibited starting 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 through 6 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Two eastbound travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be allowed to park in this area during this timeframe.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard on Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon for equipment delivery and setup.

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. Dece. 31, 2021 through 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021 through 7 a.m. Jan. 2, 2022.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021. At 3 p.m., Market Street will reopen, and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Jan. 1, 2022 beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2022

Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 — both sides of street unless otherwise noted: