Mummers Parade Moved to Jan. 2 Over Weather Concerns

Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade will be moved to Jan. 2 due to inclement weather, organizers said.

The parade, which has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic but was slated to return to its traditional New Year’s Day slot, will instead go on on Sunday, with rain forecasted for Saturday.

The Mummers Parade features a colorful array of revelers strutting down Broad Street and blaring music.

Despite concerns over rapidly rising COVID-19 infections, city officials did not cancel the 2022 iteration of the parade. Instead, the health department is urging attendees to be vaccinated against the virus, wear masks, avoid "extremely crowded" areas and stay outdoors.

Another victim of Saturday's inclement weather is Visit Philadelphia's 6 p.m. fireworks show. Though that show is canceled, the two earlier shows – set for 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday – will carry on as scheduled along the Delaware River waterfront.