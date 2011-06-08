2011 PABJ Awards Ceremony

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists kick off its 2011 Exceptional Journalists and Community Leaders 6th annual awards ceremony. On June 11th the PABJ will be honoring 5 journalists including NBC 10's own Harry Harriston.

The ceremony will be held at WHYY on Independence Mall West, 150 North 6th street at 6 p.m. KYW radio anchor Vince Hill will be the hosting the ceremony. The chapter will also be awarding scholarships to high school and college students interested in journalism careers.

For more ticket and other information visit PABJ.