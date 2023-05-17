20-Year-Old Killed in West Philadelphia Shooting

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a shooting on Tuesday evening left a 20-year-old man dead.

According to police, at about 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responding to a call of a person with a gun along the 600 block of N. Preston Street found 20-year-old Kameir Scott of West Philadelphia laying in a vacant lot after he had been shot multiple times.

Officials said Scott was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 10:12 p.m.

According to law enforcement officials, there is no known motive for this shooting and no arrest has been made, but an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.