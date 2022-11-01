2 Women Sexually Assaulted by Drivers in Del., Police Say

What to Know A woman was sexually assaulted after she entered a car she mistakenly believed was a rideshare vehicle while a second woman was sexually assaulted by a rideshare driver, police said. The two separate incidents occurred only a day apart in Newark, Delaware, according to investigators.

Newark Police identified the driver in the first incident but no arrests have been made as of now as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the two incidents should call Sgt. J. Skinner at (302) 366-7100 x. 3135 or email him at jskinner@newark.de.us.

A woman was sexually assaulted after she entered a car she mistakenly believed was a rideshare vehicle while a second woman was sexually assaulted by a rideshare driver, police said. The two separate incidents occurred only a day apart in Newark, Delaware, according to investigators.

The first incident occurred Sunday shortly after midnight. A 21-year-old woman told police she was waiting near her home for a rideshare vehicle that her friend had ordered. The woman spotted a car near her home and mistakenly thought it was the rideshare vehicle. When the woman entered the front seat of the car, the driver began driving towards the woman’s destination. He then sexually assaulted the woman and dropped her off a short time later, police said.

Newark Police identified the driver but no arrests have been made as of now as they continue to investigate.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Early Monday morning, another 21-year-old woman ordered a ride through a rideshare app. When the car arrived, she entered the vehicle and they drove towards her destination. The driver then stopped and sexually assaulted the woman, police said. The woman was then dropped off and she later contacted police.

Both victims were examined at an area hospital.

The University of Delaware Police later released a statement on the two reported assaults and shared safety tips for using rideshares. Investigators have not revealed however whether or not the two victims are students at the school. They also haven’t revealed which rideshare app was used during the second incident or the locations where the incidents occurred.

Newark Police shared the following rideshare safety tips:

Remain indoors until the vehicle arrives. Track the location of the vehicle on the app.

Confirm the correct vehicle is there to pick you up by asking the driver for the first name of the person that requested the ride.

Confirm the vehicle that arrived is the same one as listed in the app. Match the license plate and vehicle description.

Always wear your seatbelt.

Ride in the back seat, especially when riding alone.

Use the app’s sharing feature to share your ride and location with a friend.

If you feel uneasy about entering the vehicle, do not enter the vehicle.

Do not pay cash. Pay for the ride only using the app.

Anyone with information on the two incidents should call Sgt. J. Skinner at (302) 366-7100 x. 3135 or email him at jskinner@newark.de.us.