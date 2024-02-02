2 suspects sought in armed robbery at Cherry Hill Mall

Workers were held at gunpoint while a jewelry store at the Cherry Hill Mall was robbed Friday morning, according to police.

The Cherry Hill Police Department said the incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Police said officers responded to the Philly Diamond Exchange, a jewelry store located inside the mall after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Management at the store reported two armed suspects held employees at gunpoint while emptying the store's safe, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said the two suspects then fled the mall and entered a black sport utility vehicle with no license plate.

The vehicle had been parked on the south side of the mall lot and was last seen heading eastbound on Chruch Road, according to police.

Police said a witness described one suspect as a man of medium build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap and khaki pants. The other suspect was described as a man with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Both suspects were wearing masks that partially covered their faces.

Police said if anyone has information regarding this incident to call Detective Craig Jones at 856-432-8825 or the Cherry Hill Police Investigative Unit at 856-488-7833.

You can also submit tips anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.