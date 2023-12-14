Van crashes through wall of bank in Cherry Hill

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after a van crashed through the wall of a bank in Cherry Hill on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident happened at about 11:45 a.m., when a van slammed into the wall of a Citizens Bank along the 2000 block of Route 70 in Cherry Hill in Camden County, New Jersey.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident.

But, during lunchtime, SkyForce10 was able to get some images of the incident that showed how the silver vehicle came to rest with nearly half the vehicle inside the structure.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.