Person Dies in Shooting Outside NJ Shopping Center

What to Know Authorities are seeking a suspect after a shooting at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead.

Gloucester Township police responded to the center off Route 168 just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found that a person was shot and that person died soon after.

Police say the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

At least one person was shot and killed outside a Family Dollar store in Blackwood, New Jersey.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store on Black Horse Pike near Davistown Road, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators didn't reveal further details, outside of Gloucester Township police saying that the shooting didn't appear to be a random act.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim. No arrests have been made.

County investigators asked for people with information to contact county Det. Brad Redrow at 609-954-3511 or Gloucester Township Det. Michael Leach at 856-228-4500.