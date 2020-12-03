Blackwood

Person Dies in Shooting Outside NJ Shopping Center

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store along Black Horse Pike near Davistown Road

By NBC10 Staff

What to Know

  • Authorities are seeking a suspect after a shooting at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead.
  • Gloucester Township police responded to the center off Route 168 just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found that a person was shot and that person died soon after.
  • Police say the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

At least one person was shot and killed outside a Family Dollar store in Blackwood, New Jersey.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store on Black Horse Pike near Davistown Road, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators didn't reveal further details, outside of Gloucester Township police saying that the shooting didn't appear to be a random act.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

1 hour ago

As Virus Spread, Resist ‘COVID Fatigue', Doctor Warns

Philadelphia 6 hours ago

Grammy-Nominated Duo Helps Music, Dancing Nonprofits Celebrate Philly Kids

Authorities have not released the name of the victim. No arrests have been made.

County investigators asked for people with information to contact county Det. Brad Redrow at 609-954-3511 or Gloucester Township Det. Michael Leach at 856-228-4500.

This article tagged under:

BlackwoodNew JerseyshootingFamily Dollar Store
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us