North Philadelphia

2 officers injured in North Philly crash

An unidentified driver along with 2 officers were hospitalized after a crash along Allegheny Avenue on Wednesday night

By Hayden Mitman

A police vehicle that was heavily damaged in a crash that injured two officers and an unidentified driver in North Philadelphia early Wednesday.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two officers and an unidentified driver were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia early Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. when a police vehicle collided with, what he called a "civilian vehicle," at the intersection of W. Allegheny and W. Glenwood avenues.

The impact heavily damaged the police vehicle and all of the individuals involved were injured in the crash, he said.

All occupants of the vehicles involved were taken to a nearby hospital where, Small said, they were all listed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials could provide no other information on this incident immediately, but Small said that there would likely be more information released on Wednesday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us