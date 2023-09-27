2 officers injured in North Philly crash

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two officers and an unidentified driver were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia early Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. when a police vehicle collided with, what he called a "civilian vehicle," at the intersection of W. Allegheny and W. Glenwood avenues.

The impact heavily damaged the police vehicle and all of the individuals involved were injured in the crash, he said.

All occupants of the vehicles involved were taken to a nearby hospital where, Small said, they were all listed in stable condition.

Officials could provide no other information on this incident immediately, but Small said that there would likely be more information released on Wednesday.