2 Officers Airlifted, Others Hurt in Training Mishap at Montco Prison

Two officers were flown to a hospital following a prison training mishap involving law enforcement Thursday morning in Montgomery County.

The condition of the two who were airlifted, one of whom is a Montgomery County deputy, was not immediately clear, a police source told NBC10. The accident happened during training involving bomb squad members and other law enforcement officers, including some from the FBI, the source said.

Others were transported to hospitals by ambulance, according to the source.

The accident happened at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville.

NBC10’s Skyforce10 helicopter showed a white sedan that appeared badly burned on a grassy field. Several yards away, behind yellow police tape, were black SUVs, marked police vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks and several other cars.

This is a developing story and will be updated.