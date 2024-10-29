2 NJ juvenile justice officers charged with sexually assaulting teen inmate

Two corrections officers at the Female Secure Care and Intake Facility located in Bordentown, New Jersey, have been charged with sexually abusing the same inmate at that facility, officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

On Tuesday, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice announced that Gary Nieves, 53, of Burlington City, New Jersey and William Young, 35, of Marlton, New Jersey -- both Juvenile Justice Commission senior corrections officers -- have been charged with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, official misconduct and other offenses.

Both men, Platkin said in a press event on Tuesday, were taken into custody earlier that day.

"The conduct that we allege today has no place in New Jersey," said Platkin. "Young people confined to juvenile facilities are extremely vulnerable. They deserve safety, care and respect."

Court documents claim that the charges arose after staff at the facility learned of claims against Nieves and Young on Aug. 14, 2024. These allegations, Platkin said, claimed that the pair had repeated sexual contact with a resident at the facility.

"The victim in this case was allegedly sexually abused by the very officers that were supposed to be protecting her and providing her with care," Platkin said.

The victim, officials said, subsequently confirmed the allegations made against both Officers Nieves and Young.

Also, on Tuesday, officials noted the victim was 18-year-old, but declined to comment when asked if these assaults began when the victim was a minor, citing an ongoing investigation.

Officials said the alleged incidents took place in various locations in the secure care facility including shared spaces, like bathrooms, and the victim’s living quarters.

“We will not tolerate people in positions of power using their authority to abuse those in their care. The allegations facing these officers, that they preyed on a young person who was in their custody, warrant serious consequences,” said Platkin. “I am grateful for the thorough and swift work of the Division of Criminal Justice, with investigative support from the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, undertaken in this case.”

Also, officials said, at the time these incidents allegedly occurred, both Nieves and Young were acting in their capacity as senior corrections officers.

An investigation into this case is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone who believes they may have more information on this case or the allegations against these individuals is asked to contact Lieutenant Garrett Brown at 609-273-8631.