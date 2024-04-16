2 men stabbed while trying to stop fight in Center City, police say

Two men are recovering after they were stabbed while trying to stop a fight between two other men in Center City, police said.

The ordeal began around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday along the 200 block of North Clarion Street. Police said a 52-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arguing over the older man’s belongings. During the argument, a 37-year-old man and a 66-year-old man tried to intervene.

The 52-year-old man then pulled out a knife and swung at the 37-year-old and 66-year-old, police said. The 37-year-old man suffered a laceration on his arm while the 66-year-old was cut on his wrist. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 52-year-old man was captured by police and taken into custody. Police also said the suspect suffered an undisclosed injury and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He is listed in stable condition. Police have not yet released his identity.

Police also said they recovered a knife from the scene.