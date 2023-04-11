Penn's Landing

2 Men Sought in Burglary of Independence Seaport Museum

Officials have released video of the individuals believed to have stolen tools from the Penn's Landing attraction

By Hayden Mitman

Two men who are believed to have stolen from Philadelphia's Independence Seaport Museum are shown.
Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking help from the public after two men burglarized the Independence Seaport Museum at Penn's Landing, last week.

According to officials, the incident happened at about 4:40 a.m., when two men gained entry into the museum, located at 211 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

When these individuals gained access to the building, law enforcement officials said, the pair stole a welder and miscellaneous tools before they fled in an unknown direction.

Police officials have asked anyone who might have information on this case to contact a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

