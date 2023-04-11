2 Men Sought in Burglary of Independence Seaport Museum

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking help from the public after two men burglarized the Independence Seaport Museum at Penn's Landing, last week.

According to officials, the incident happened at about 4:40 a.m., when two men gained entry into the museum, located at 211 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

When these individuals gained access to the building, law enforcement officials said, the pair stole a welder and miscellaneous tools before they fled in an unknown direction.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police officials have asked anyone who might have information on this case to contact a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).