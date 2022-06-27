2 Men Shot Dead During South Philly Home Invasion

Two men are dead after they tried to break into a home in South Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police said.

Philadelphia police said two men were shot after they knocked down the door of a home on the 1600 block of South 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A 33-year-old man was shot 15 times throughout his body, police said. A second man in his late-20s was shot five times. Both men died at the hospital a short time later.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said two men inside the home opened fire when the men forced their way in.

A motive for the home invasion shooting wasn’t immediately clear, Walker said. No arrests had been made Monday night.

As of Monday evening, there were at least 251 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 6% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.