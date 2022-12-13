2 Men Found Dead Inside Garage in Paulsboro, NJ

Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside of a garage in Paulsboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon.

SkyForce10 overhead showed a large police presence on the unit block of West Monroe Street shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Family members told NBC10 the death of the two men was a tragic accident, but Paulsboro and Gloucester County officials have revealed few details so far.

Officials told NBC10 the investigation is ongoing and they're awaiting autopsy reports, but it appears accidental and there is no threat to the public.

“Someone came to the residence this morning to see my uncle about some work, and they knocked on the door and walked in and discovered the tragedy," Andre Campbell, one of the family members, said.

The family said the garage was part of the residence and auto shop on Monroe Street. The victims' loved ones gathered there to mourn Tuesday afternoon.

The family identified the victims as Lloyd Campbell and Alan Nichols. They described the men as hard workers who were dedicated to Campbells Towing and to working on cars.

"He was a hustler," Tyrone Campbell, another family member, told NBC10. "He wanted to follow the money and always had positive things to say about everything in life."