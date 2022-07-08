2 Men ‘Assassinated' During Funeral Procession in Upper Darby

Two men in the middle of a funeral procession Friday afternoon were gunned down by shooters who "targeted" the victims in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police said.

The victims were not identified about three hours after the 1 p.m. shooting in Upper Darby Township as a funeral procession of vehicles wound its way to a cemetery, police said. The cemetery is Friends Southwestern Burial Ground.

"100% targeted, 100% ambushed," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said. "They were followed and they were targeted, and they were assassinated right there."

The funeral procession had begun in North Philadelphia, where friends and family were mourning the death of another person who had been murdered recently, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become known.