Waterfront dining at Philadelphia's Chart House coming to an end

A Philadelphia restaurant known for its extraordinary seafood and legendary waterfront views is closing its doors next month.

The Chart House -- located on the banks of the Delaware River -- has announced that it is shutting down for good.

In a statement to NBC10, Shah Ghani, the chief operating officer for the Chart House's parent company, Landry's, said that after 38 years, the beloved restaurant's last day will be Nov. 30.

Ghani claims the abrupt closure is "due to the major construction in the area that has cut off visibility and access for our customers to the restaurant."

Located at 555 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Chart House sits right next to where crews are working on the $329 million I-95 CAP project.

"We are immensely grateful to the community, our loyal guests, and the dedicated team members who have made these nearly four decades so memorable. We deeply appreciate our employees, and we are actively working to relocate them to nearby sister locations," Ghani adds.

Chart House was founded in 1961 by famed Hawaiian surfer Joey Cabell and U.S. Navy man Buzzy Bent. Over the years, the restaurant has expanded to multiple locations across the United States, with breathtaking waterfront views, each specialized to its community.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor, 36 employees at the Philadelphia location will be affected by this closure.