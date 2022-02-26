Two people who were killed in a small plane crash Thursday have been identified.
Alfred George Piranian, 74, from Chalfont, and Brian Fillippini, 55, from Philadelphia were both killed in the crash, the Bucks County coroner said.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Morgan and Victoria lanes in Hilltown Township.
The crash boomed throughout a residential neighborhood, and debris hit several houses. A propeller from the plane also flew into one home.
No one in the neighborhood was injured during the crash and explosion. Hilltown Township Police Chief Christopher Engelhart told NBC10 the pilot was a hero for getting the plane to an intersection and away from houses during the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and local police are still investigating the crash.