2 injured, one critically, after couple shot in North Philly

A couple was shot while sitting in a car along Diamond Street in North Philly early Sunday, leaving a man critically injured

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting together in a car, early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 2:08 a.m. along the 100 block of Diamond Street in North Philadelphia, as two people were shot while sitting in a car.

A man, police said, was shot in the chest during this incident and a woman was shot in the arm. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, the woman was placed in stable condition and the man was listed as critical.

Police investigating the scene discovered at least 12 shell casings, officials said.

No motive for the shooting as yet been detailed, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

