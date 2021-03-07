Lehigh County

2 DeSales U. Alumni and Student Killed in Crash in Upper Saucon Twp.

The four victims were inside a car that crashed into a tree on the 4400 block of Lanark Road in the town’s Center Valley community at 8:37 p.m. 

By David Chang

Two DeSales University alumni as well as a student were killed in a crash in Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday night while another student remains in critical condition. 

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. while the fourth remains hospitalized in critical condition. 

While officials have not yet revealed the identities of the victims, a spokesperson for DeSales University revealed that two of the victims who were killed were alumni while the third person killed was a student. They also confirmed the lone survivor in critical condition is a student. 

"On behalf of the entire DeSales University community, I share our deepest condolences and prayers for the family and friends of the lives we lost," University President Father James Greenfield, O.S.F.S. said. “We also pray for a full recovery for our student who remains hospitalized in critical condition.” 

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

DeSales University is a private Catholic university located in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

