2 Dead, Lanes Closed After Car Crashes Into Tractor Trailer on Delaware Memorial Bridge

A vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer in the southbound lanes of the bridge approaching Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday afternoon. 

A crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge killed at least two people, shut down several lanes and is causing major backup in the area. 

Officials said two people were killed in the crash while at least one person remains trapped inside the car. Three southbound lanes on the bridge are currently shut down. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

