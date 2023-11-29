2 dead in murder-suicide in the Poconos

The Pocono Township Police Department is investigating after a murder-suicide incident left two people dead in Tannersville on Tuesday night.

According to law enforcement officials, police responded to a domestic incident involving a firearm at a home along Ski Side Drive in Tannersville at about 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday, to find two people -- who officials said were "boyfriend and girlfriend" -- after they had suffered gunshot wounds.

A man at the home was pronounced at the scene and a woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced, officials said.

Contacted Wednesday, law enforcement officials said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, however police were not yet able to provide information on how this shooting occurred nor which of the individuals may have been responsible for the incident.

Law enforcement officials told NBC10 that more information will likely be made available sometime Wednesday.

On investigation, police said, is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.