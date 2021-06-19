2 Dead, Child Injured After Shooting in West Philly

Two men have died and one child was injured after a shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday evening.

Police first responded to a call just after 2:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of 55th Street, where two 23-yar-old men had been shot multiple times.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities also informed that a 3-year-old child also suffered 3 gunshot wounds to the leg.

Shooting on N. 55th street in W. Philly. Three victims were shot, one of them a child. We are on scene waiting to learn more from police. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/1i37GQOrqM — Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) June 19, 2021

Both men were taken to the Presbyterian Hospital, where they were pronounced dead moments later.

The child was also transported to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators later recovered a gun at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.