2 Dead, Child Injured After Shooting in West Philly

The 3-year-old child received three gunshot wounds to the leg.

Two men have died and one child was injured after a shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday evening.

Police first responded to a call just after 2:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of 55th Street, where two 23-yar-old men had been shot multiple times.

Authorities also informed that a 3-year-old child also suffered 3 gunshot wounds to the leg.

Both men were taken to the Presbyterian Hospital, where they were pronounced dead moments later.

The child was also transported to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators later recovered a gun at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

