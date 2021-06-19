Gunmen Fire Over 50 Shots, Injure 3, at West Philly Graduation Party

Authorities are investigating a second triple shooting that left 3 people injured after gunmen fired dozens of shots at a graduation party in West Philadelphia Saturday evening.

According to Philadelphia Police, the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Lansdowne Avenue at around 7:25 p.m., when two gunmen fired 'over fifty' shots at a crowd of 30 while they were celebrating a graduation party.

Police say the shooting injured a 36-year-old woman, 21-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man.

The 21-year-old was shot twice on his back while the 36-year-old woman was shot once on her calf. The 18-year-old suffered a graze wound on the back of the head.

All three victims were transported the Hospital in private vehicles and have been placed in stable condition. One suspect was detained at the scene.

The shooting comes just five hours after another triple shooting was reported that left two men dead and a 3-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.