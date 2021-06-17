Here's How You Can Celebrate Juneteenth in Philly and Its ‘Burbs

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, marking the day when the last enslaved people learned they were free. Here are some of the ways you can celebrate the historic day -- which is now a federal holiday -- in and around Philadelphia.
Juneteenth Celebration at the African American Museum in Philadelphia
AAMP is hosting a daylong outdoor celebration with live music, free museum entry and local vendors.
Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St., Philadelphia
When: Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PECO Go 4th and Learn: Juneteenth
Stop by the African American Museum in Philadelphia for art projects, educational programming and a free book giveaway as part of Wawa Welcome America, which kicks off this year on Juneteenth.
Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St., Philadelphia
When: Saturday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
City Athletics Hosts a Free Juneteenth Celebration for the Community in Tioga-Nicetown
City Athletics is inviting the public to a Juneteenth celebration with a barbecue, inflatable slides, pony rides, face painting, and live music.
Where: City Athletics, Inc., 1901 W. Tioga St., Philadelphia
When: Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in Downtown Trenton and Mercer County
The African American Cultural Collaborative of Mercer County, in partnership with N.J. Legislative District 15 and Outdoor Equity Alliance, is hosting a three-day Juneteenth celebration. Activities will include youth art activities, poetry and storytelling for all ages, health and wellness activities, cultural performances and more.
Where: Downtown Trenton and Mill Hill Park
When: Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20
Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival in West Philadelphia
Juneteenth Philly is hosting a series of events including a freedom march, an "Art in the Park" exhibit and a Philadelphia Juneteenth Freedom Day Float House Competition. Please note: the annual parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Where: Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine St., Philadelphia
When: Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m.
Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival in Germantown
Stop by this former Underground Railroad station for educational activities and entertainment in honor of Juneteenth. This year's event will include a panel discussion titled Philadelphia Health Crisis: The High Rate of Gun Violence.
Where: Johnson House Historic Site, 6306 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia
When: Saturday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Flag Raising Ceremony and Planting of the “Freedom Evergreen” in West Chester
The Melton Center is hosting a Juneteenth celebration with a flag raising ceremony, poster and essay contests, a ceremonial tree planting celebration and more.
Where: The Charles Melton Arts and Education Center, 501 East Miner St., West Chester
When: Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m.
Juneteenth Parade and Festival in Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill's first annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival will include more than 25 vendors, face painting, sack racing, live music and more.
Where: Croft Farm, 100 Bortons Mill Rd., Cherry Hill
When: Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Black WallStreet Restored Juneteenth Festival in Germantown
This event aims to bring a new awareness of Black wealth and unity to local communities with activities including a Juneteenth Fashion Show.
Where: Vernon Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia
When: Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Allentown Marks Juneteenth
The City of Allentown will observe Juneteenth with a family-friendly celebration beginning with a flag raising and culminating in a 20-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m. Other events will include a pageant and live music with dancing.
Where: City Hall, 435 Hamilton St., Allentown
When: Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Juneteenth Festival at Stenton Park and Stenton Museum
This event will include storytelling and reenactments, as well as an interactive musical performance. The Stenton Museum will be free and open to the public during the event.
Where: Stenton Park (4600 N. 16th St.) and Stenton Museum (4601 N. 18th St.) in Philadelphia
When: Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.