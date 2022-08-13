2 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Shootings Over 12 Hours in Philly

A violent string of shootings in Philadelphia between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning claimed the lives of two and wounded at least nine, police said.

An 18-year-old teen died in a shooting on 22nd Street early Saturday morning, police said. A mother and daughter were taken in for questioning in connection with the incident.

Two others were shot -- one fatally -- on the 2000 block of North Bouvier Street in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Department said. No information on the suspect has been released as of Saturday morning. Over 40 bullets were fired and dozens of shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

Separately, two gunmen in a blue SUV fired shots at two men in a parking lot near the intersection of Girard Avenue and Hutchinson Street in North Philadelphia just before 5 p.m., police said.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. The other suffered two gunshot wounds to his arm and chest area, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.

Ibis Lopez told NBC10 that her 65-year-old brother was an innocent third victim caught in the crossfire who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He drove past the scene in his pickup truck as a bullet pierced his windshield and hit his arm.

“He said, ‘Come over because I got shot,’” Lopez said. “I said ‘What?’ Then he said, ‘I got shot, I'm in Dunkin Donuts.’”

“This [place] turned into a battle zone,” Lopez added.

Elsewhere in the city, a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike after 6 p.m.

Police also responded to the 5200 block of Charles Street in Frankford after four people were shot in a drive-by shooting.

“We believe the shooter’s vehicle was actually taken in a carjacking exactly one week ago,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10. “It matches the description of a car that was taken in a carjacking.”

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the incidents thus far.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Aug. 11, shows at least 304 fatal and 1,149 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. To date, there have been at least 338 homicides in the city this year, a 3 percent increase from 2021, according to the city controller’s office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.