2 dead, 4 shot at basketball court in North Philly

Two people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2000 N. 8th Street and found three people who had all been shot, police said.

Two of those people were pronounced dead at the scene, the third person was transported to the hospital. A fourth person was found at 2000 N. Franklin Street who had also been shot and was taken to the hospital, according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

At this time there is no word on the condition of the two victims who were transported to the hospital.

Police say all victims were adults but no further information on their identities have been released.

At this time there is no word on motive or possible suspects from officials.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.