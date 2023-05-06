2 Dead, 1 Injured After Triple Shooting in Tacony

Two people are dead and one is hospitalized after a triple shooting in Tacony Saturday evening.

Three people were shot on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue at 5:35 p.m., according to the police.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead by medics on the scene at 5:44 p.m.

A 42-year-old man was shot once in the stomach. Ge was transported to the hospital and was pronounced at 6:17 p.m.

Lastly, a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg and a graze wound to the chest was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

At this time there are no further details.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.