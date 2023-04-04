2 Children Die in Upper Darby Fire that Injures Mother, Firefighters

Two children have died in an early morning fire in Upper Darby that injured their mother, as well as two firefighters who responded to the incident.

"Today is a sad day in the township. We lost two of our children today in this fire," Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer said early Tuesday.

According to officials, firefighters responding to a fire at a home along the 300 block of Margate Road in Upper Darby just after 4 a.m. encountered a heavy fire on the second floor of a building.

The fire, Sawyer said, "was a fast moving, hot burning fire," but, crews were able get it under control within about 24 minutes.

Sawyer said the children's mother jumped out a rear window of the home and has been taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition, he said, is not yet know.

Firefighters on scene who were injured in the incident, Sawyer said, made a "valiant effort" but were unable to save the two children.

Sawyer also said that he could hear a smoke alarm in the basement of the property, but he noted that residents need to make sure they have working smoke alarms throughout their homes.

Currently, he said, the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.