2-alarm fire destroys building in Salem County, New Jersey

Firefighters responded to a massive building fire in Salem County, New Jersey, early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at a store called A Cheerful Giver, located on Front Street in the Borough of Elmer, just before 1 a.m. The blaze reached two alarms.

The locally owned store offered homemade candles, jewelry, and home decor items.

There have been no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.