missing persons

1991 NJ Homicide Victim Known as ‘Tiger Lady' Identified as Pa. Teen

By The Associated Press

"Tiger Lady" seen in sketch
National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

What to Know

  • Authorities in New Jersey say they have identified the body of a 1991 homicide victim who was known by a tattoo as “Tiger Lady” as a missing teenager from Pennsylvania.
  • Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer on Wednesday said in a news release that ongoing collaboration and investigation led investigators to determine the female was from Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
  • Her body was found off Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township.

Authorities will provide more details Friday about how they identified the body of a 1991 homicide victim in New Jersey known by her tattoo as “Tiger Lady” as a missing teenager from Pennsylvania.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a news release on Wednesday, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said investigators determined the female was from Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Her name has not been released.

Her body was found off Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township near the Pennsylvania border on Oct. 26, 1991. Her death was ruled a homicide, but investigators were never able to determine how she died.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Ogontz 1 hour ago

Arrest Made in Killing of Woman Inside Her Philly Check Cashing Store

The Lineup 4 hours ago

Vials Labeled ‘Smallpox' Found in Montco Lab: The Lineup

She became known as the “Tiger Lady” because of a tiger tattoo on her left calf.

The prosecutors will be joined at the news conference by the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences, Center for Human Identification, BODE Technologies and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Pfeiffer has made it a priority to use DNA technology to help solve cold case homicides since he took office last year.

,

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

missing personsNew JerseyPennsylvaniaChester CountyWarren County
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us