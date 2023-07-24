Officials arrest and charge retired pastor in 1975 cold case murder of Delco 8-year-old

Law enforcement officials announced new details Monday in the 1975 cold case murder of Gretchen Harrington of Marple Township, Delaware County.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's office said that they filed charges against David Zandstra, 83, of Marietta, Georgia -- a former church pastor -- for his alleged role in the 8-year-old Harrington's disappearance and slaying that took place nearly 50 years ago.

"David Zandstra is a monster. He is every parents' worst nightmare," said Stollsteimer on Monday. "He killed that poor girl."

According to court documents, Zandstra was charged with homicide, murder, kidnapping a minor and related offenses.

Harrington disappeared on Aug. 15, 1975, sometime on a walk from her Marple Township home to a Bible school less than a mile away.

Stollsteimer said that, at that time, Zandstra served as a reverend at Trinity Christian Reformed Church, one of two churches that Harrington regularly attended. As she walked to Bible camp alone, Zandstra pulled alongside her in a vehicle and offered her a ride, Stollsteimer said.

According to Stollsteimer, Zandstra has given police a statement in which he allegedly admitted that he took her to a secluded place, told her to removed her clothes then, when she refused, he ejaculated in front of her before he beat her to death with his fists.

Harrington's body was discovered weeks later, on Oct 14, that year, in Ridley Creek State Park, more than seven miles from her home.

"This man is evil. He killed this poor 8-year-old girl he knew and who trusted him. And, then he acted as if he was a family friend, not only during her burial and the period after that, but for years," said Stollsteimer.

In a statement, Harrington's family said that they are "extremely hopeful" that the person responsible for Gretchen's death will be held accountable.

“With today's announcement of an arrest, we are extremely hopeful that the person who is responsible for the heinous crime that was committed against our Gretchen will be held accountable. It’s difficult to express the emotions that we are feeling as we take one step closer to justice. Gretchen was only 8 years-old when she was suddenly taken away from us on her way to church on Friday, August 15, 1975. If you met Gretchen, you were instantly her friend. She exuded kindness to all and was sweet and gentle. Even now, when people share their memories of her, the first thing they talk about is how amazing she was and still is…at just 8 years old, she had a lifelong impact on those around her. The abduction and murder of Gretchen has forever altered our family and we miss her every single day. We are grateful for the continual pursuit of justice by law enforcement and we want to thank the Pennsylvania State Police for never stopping in their constant search for answers. We would not be here today if it was not for them. As a family we ask for privacy at this time as we continue to digest this information. Thank you for your understanding, love, and continued support. It means the world to us," read a statement from the family.

Also, the Christian Reformed Church in North America, provided a statement following Zandstra's arrest.

"[W]e would like to extend our condolences to the family of Gretchen Harrington. We were heartbroken to hear about her death. We are additionally grieved to hear that a CRC pastor has been arrested for the murder," read the statement. "We recognize that we live in a broken and sinful world, where violence can happen anywhere – even within our churches and by those we hold to the highest standards. Yet, we strive for our congregations to be places of peace, welcome, hospitality and safety for those who attend. As a denomination, we encourage all congregations to have safe church policies and procedures in place to help prevent abuse."

A pair of authors with ties to the Philadelphia area, recently published a book on the cold case murder and officials said Monday their research helped crack this case.

Officials said Zandstra is currently in police custody in Georgia, but he is fighting extradition.

Contacted for comment on the case, the law office representing Zandstra noted they are aware of the charges against him, but had no immediate comment.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.