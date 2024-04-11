17 arrested, 15 guns and over $65K seized in a suspected Philadelphia-based cocaine trafficking ring

The Pennsylvania Attorney General and the FBI announced a months-long investigation into a suspected Philadelphia-based cocaine trafficking operation that led to over a dozen arrests and the seizure of guns.

On Tuesday, the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and FBI conducted search and arrest operations in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Vincent Lofton, 60, one of the alleged heads of the trafficking network, was arrested along with 16 other people at various locations.

Jose Escobedo, Tamika Leggett, Haneefah Gladden, Charressa Hopkins, Shanice Lofton, Kiyon Dennis, Bruce Rozier, Shawn Grady, Victor Christmas, Robert Nelson, Phillip Jackson, Nymir Brown, Steven Pittman, Dante Primo, Philip Curtis and Anthony Jones were arrested in connection to the drug trafficking operation.

“Collaboration and coordination between law enforcement thwarted a sophisticated, upper-level trafficking ring that was constantly bringing large quantities of narcotics to the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Henry said.

Agents seized 15 firearms (10 handguns and five long guns); nearly 10 pounds of powder and crack cocaine; 33 pounds of marijuana; other narcotics, paraphernalia and cutting agents; and $65,630 cash.

“We know of the devastation these addictive substances cause, as well as the direct threats posed to communities by traffickers who use guns to protect their trade,” Henry said.

Lofton was arraigned Wednesday and bail was set at $1 million.

“Operations such as this underscores our determination in disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations that bring narcotics into our community,” said Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia.