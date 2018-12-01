165 At-Risk Dogs Airlifted From Arizona to Delaware

The plane carrying the 165 pups touched ground at the Wilmington Newcastle Airport Saturday ahead of the two-day adoption event, which will take place Dec. 8 and 9.

More than 100 rescued dogs will call the greater Delaware area home after they were flown in on an airplane from Arizona.

More than 1,000 animals will be up for adoption at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware.

Airlifted from Phoenix, these at-risk pups will be part of the Brandywine Valley Second Chance Program's Mega Adoption Event.

Special Delivery: 165 Dogs Touch Down in Delaware

With local shelters overcrowded in the Southwest, these dogs will be medically evaluated, prepared for adoption and made ready to take home by families in attendance.

This flight marks the 13th time BVSCP has teamed up with Wings of Rescue, saving more than 1,000 lives together.

Founded in 1929, the BVSCP is the first open admission, no-kill shelter in Pennsylvania and Delaware.