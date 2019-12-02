16-Year-Old Girl Killed as She Steps Off SEPTA Bus in North Philadelphia Identified - NBC 10 Philadelphia
16-Year-Old Girl Killed as She Steps Off SEPTA Bus in North Philadelphia Identified

By NBC10 Staff

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    16-Year-Old Shot While Heading Home in North Philly

    Police believe the teen was hit by a stray bullet not meant for her. The victim had just exited a SEPTA bus when gunfire broke out Saturday afternoon.

    (Published Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019)

    The teenager killed as she disembarked a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia over the weekend was identified Monday as Ceani Smalls, police said.

    Smalls, 16, of the 2200 block of West Cumberland Street, died shortly after she suffered a bullet wound to her shoulder, police said. Robert Jamieson has been charged with shooting Smalls.

    The attack occurred when Jamieson allegedly opened fire on passengers getting off the Route 33 bus Saturday afternoon as it stopped near the intersection of North 22nd Street and Sedgely Avenue, police said.

    One woman dodged several bullets before Smalls was struck about 4:40 p.m. She died a short time later at Temple University Hospital, police said.

    Smalls was heading home after shopping in Center City, police said. Her shopping bags marked the location where she was shot.

    Jamieson allegedly fired 14 rounds and attempted to hide behind a car when police arrived, investigators said. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

    Saturday's incident marked the second shooting involving a SEPTA bus this month.

    Less than two weeks ago, a Philadelphia police officer was struck in the arm and a gunman was critically hurt as a gun battle erupted outside a SEPTA bus full of passengers. 

    There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

      

