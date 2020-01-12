15-Year-Old Gunned Down as Violent Weekend Grips Philadelphia

A 15-year-old boy died when he was shot in broad daylight Saturday in North Philadelphia, one of various deaths in another violent weekend for the city.

The boy was struck shortly after 1:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Rosewood Street, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.

Police did not immediately make any arrests or recover a weapon.

Around 6:15 p.m., a man was stabbed to death near Rittenhouse Square in Center City. Police arrested a suspect in the case.

The stabbing preceded another fatal shooting in which a 24-year-old man was struck once in the head around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Edgewood Street in West Philadelphia, police said. Police did manage to arrest a suspect in the West Philadelphia shooting.

The violence continued in Kensington when a man in his 20s was gunned down around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rush and Amber streets, police said. The suspect in that shooting was last seen running north on Rush street.

Philadelphia continues to struggle with homicides, with the city recording 356 slayings last year, the highest tally since 2007. As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, seven people had been killed in the city, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

New Police Chief Danielle Outlaw has said gun violence will be a top priority in her administration.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.