CENTER CITY

Man Stabbed to Death in Center City Near Rittenhouse Square

The homicide occurred one block from the fatal stabbing in 2018 of real estate developer Sean Schellenger, which roiled the city for two years

Generic Crime Scene Unit Philadelphia Police Generic
NBC10

A young man was stabbed to death on a busy Center City street Saturday evening as the dinner crowds were going to restaurants around Rittenhouse Square.

The victim, identified by police only as a black man in his 30s, was stabbed on 17th Street just south of Sansom Street.

The attack occurred about 6:15 p.m. and he died an hour later at Jefferson University Hospital.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather 6 hours ago

Warmest Jan. 11 in 150 Years of Record-Keeping Hits Philly

North Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Drexel Med Student Falls to His Death While Roof-Jumping, Cops Say

A suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody and a weapon was found, police said.

The stabbing occurred in the same week that Michael White, a deliveryman who fatally stabbed real estate developer Sean Schellenger in 2018 in Center City, was given two years' probation in what was the end to a court case that roiled Philadelphia's justice system.

Last year, White was found not guilty of murder in the stabbing that killed Schellenger. He was given probation on Jan. 9 for tampering with evidence because he initially hid the knife he used to stab Schellenger during a fight.

That fight, coincidentally, took place one block from Saturday's fatal stabbing of the 30-year-old. Schellenger was stabbed at 17th and Chancellor streets.

This article tagged under:

CENTER CITYPhiladelphiaRittenhouse SquareMichael WhiteSean Schellenger
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us