Man Stabbed to Death in Center City Near Rittenhouse Square

A young man was stabbed to death on a busy Center City street Saturday evening as the dinner crowds were going to restaurants around Rittenhouse Square.

The victim, identified by police only as a black man in his 30s, was stabbed on 17th Street just south of Sansom Street.

The attack occurred about 6:15 p.m. and he died an hour later at Jefferson University Hospital.

A suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody and a weapon was found, police said.

The stabbing occurred in the same week that Michael White, a deliveryman who fatally stabbed real estate developer Sean Schellenger in 2018 in Center City, was given two years' probation in what was the end to a court case that roiled Philadelphia's justice system.

Last year, White was found not guilty of murder in the stabbing that killed Schellenger. He was given probation on Jan. 9 for tampering with evidence because he initially hid the knife he used to stab Schellenger during a fight.

That fight, coincidentally, took place one block from Saturday's fatal stabbing of the 30-year-old. Schellenger was stabbed at 17th and Chancellor streets.