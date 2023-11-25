15-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting of man in Pottstown

A teen has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Pottstown Wednesday afternoon, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, officers responded to South Hanover Street at Security Plaza around 12:07 p.m. and found a man - later identified as 39-year-old Jeremiah Waylon Hawkins - with a gunshot wound to his head.

Hawkins was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials stated.

Officials said the suspect - later identified as 15-year-old Thomas James Niarhos of Stowe - was held by a witness and immediately taken into custody by police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A gun was recovered from the scene and officials said it was later determined to belong to Niarhos' father.

Upon further investigation, detectives discovered that a fight had ensued between Niarhos and Hawkins.

Surveillance video showed that Niarhos had extended his arm out toward Hawkins and in return, Hawkins swung a tire attempting to knock a gun out of Niarhos' hand, according to officials.

Officials said Niarhos then fired a single shot at Hawkins, fired another round, dropped the gun and was then detained.

An autopsy report stated that Hawkins had been shot once in the side of his face at close range, officials said.

According to court documents, Niarhos has now been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, possessing a firearm by a minor, possessing an instrument of crime and other charges.

Officials said Niarhos is being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center with no bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Nov. 30.