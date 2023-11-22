Pennsylvania

Witnesses kept a gunman from escaping after he shot, killed a man in Pottstown, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police on scene of a shooting in Pottstown, Pa.
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed in Pottstown on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened just after noon near South Hanover Street along the train tracks, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

When the officers arrived to the scene, they found the suspect being held by the witness of the shooting, officials said. The witnesses were keeping the shooter there until police arrived.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to the investigation by police, the man was shot twice at close range.

Police took the suspect into custody and he will be charged.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniagun violence
