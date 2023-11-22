Witnesses kept a gunman from escaping after he shot, killed a man in Pottstown, police say

A man was shot and killed in Pottstown on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened just after noon near South Hanover Street along the train tracks, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

When the officers arrived to the scene, they found the suspect being held by the witness of the shooting, officials said. The witnesses were keeping the shooter there until police arrived.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to the investigation by police, the man was shot twice at close range.

Police took the suspect into custody and he will be charged.